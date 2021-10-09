BOZEMAN - Montana State Football had a happy Homecoming after dominating Cal Poly 45-7 at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, and have now won five straight games following their opening week loss to Wyoming.

A 9-yard Matthew McKay touchdown pass to Treyton Pickering started the Cats off on a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and junior running back, Isaiah Ifanse capitalized on Montana State's scoring efforts in the second quarter with two rushing touchdowns.

Butte native and freshman quarterback, Tommy Mellott ripped off a 74-yard run to the house on his first carry of the game, scoring his first career touchdown and putting the Cats up 28-0.

"We've said it every week in some facet that Tommy Mellott's one of our better playmakers," Vigen said in his post game press conference. "We'll continue to find ways to get him involved...really pleased with what Tommy brings to this team and we'll look for him to do more and more of that."

After being up 35-0 entering the second half, Callahan O'Reilly had his first career pick-six, one of four interceptions on the day for Montana State.

"Those are the keys to the game," Vigen said. "Cal Poly was moving in on us and it wasn't like it was just a free for all on offense so those takeaways and those particular ones on their end were huge. I think our guys' maturity continues to show and come out against whoever it is, wherever it is."

McKay had an efficient afternoon completing 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. MSU combined for yards rushing with Ifanse adding 58 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.

The Bobcats go on the road next week to face Weber State on Friday, October 15, kickoff is at 8 p.m.