BOZEMAN - After a hard fought victory last week against Portland State, Montana State returned home to defeat Northern Colorado 40-7 at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

The Bobcats jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead thanks to two former Bozeman Hawks. Two minutes into the first quarter, Callahan O'Reilly had his first career interception which was followed by a pair of touchdowns from Lance McCutcheon.

"It was awesome, just nice making a play to start the game," O'Reilly said. "Coach Daly kind of put some pressure on Troy and I to start the game fast and I think we did that."

"He's a good buddy of mine, went to high school with him, he was my quarterback and to see him at linebacker making plays makes me feel good, you know to see one of my best friends from high school ballin," McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon's first score was a 16-yard reception from Matthew McKay and on the next Cat's possession, the senior ran it in from 10 yards out.

"Going back to spring we felt like Lance, from a receiver perspective, would be our top playmaker and I think as these games have gone on his confidence is growing and growing," Vigen said. "He's a guys I know Matt has a tremendous amount of confidence in and when you have that and you can throw 50/50 balls that makes the offense go."

A pair of field goals would give Montana State a 20-0 lead before a Kassidy Woods 7-yard touchdown reception to make it 20-7. Though the Bears started picking up speed offensively at the end of the 1st half, Eric Zambrano shut it down with his first career interception at 33 seconds left in the half to then set up an Isaiah Ifanse 17-yard touchdown run. Montana State went into halftime up 27-7.

"You need guys to step up and makes plays like that especially when things are not falling a part by any means, but not quite going our way and that was the pivotal play of this game," Vigen said.

"It felt unreal," Zambrano said. "Very shocking, but I know I can make those plays."

Montana State would score 13 2nd half points to win 40-7, advancing to Cats to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

"On offense, being able to convert in the run and the pass game and knowing the nature of their defense, we had to come out and run the football and we did that," Vigen said. "It really changed the complexion of how they played, really the rest of the game. They played us different than they had their previous four opponents so we really set the tone well."

McKay finished with 276 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ifanse added 114 yards on the ground with 1 touchdown. Freshman, Elijah Elliot also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, finishing the afternoon with 107 yards.

"We have a team that's continued to mature, that's continued to grow in its belief in one another, we're still early in the season, we're two games into conference play, we are far from perfect at this stage and we have to continue to come back and learn each week," Vigen said. "I think relying on one another, that's been the really nice thing the last couple weeks."

The Cats are back at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, October 9, to host Cal Poly.