Montana State blows out Cal Poly, moves to 5-1

BOZEMAN - Montana State has now won five straight games following their opening week loss to Wyoming.

A 9-yard Matt McKay touchdown pass to Treyton Pickering opened the scoring for Cats. Isaiah Ifanse would add two rushing touchdowns in the 2nd quarter to add to Montana State's lead. Freshman running back Tommy Mellott ripped off a 74-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game which made it 28-0. Montana State would carry a 35-0 lead into the half.

A Callahan O'Reilly pick-six and a Blake Glessner field goal would be the only points scored in the second-half for Montana State who would go on to win 45-7.

Matt McKay had an efficient afternoon completing 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. Montana State combined for yards rushing, Isaiah Ifanse added 58 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.

Montana State moves to 5-1, (3-0).

Next Game:

10/15 @ Weber State 8:00pm