Montana and Montana State both landed in the Top 15 in one of the off-season's earliest preseason polls on Wednesday.

The Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top-15 had the Bobcats at No.8 and the Griz at No.11 .

Five teams from the Big Sky Conference earned a spot in the Top 25. Weber State was ranked the highest coming in at No.6.

UC Davis and Eastern Washington followed at No.17 and No.19 respectively

Montana enters the 2021 coming off a 2-0 spring season where the Griz dismantled Central Washington and Portland State by a combined score of 107-10. Montana State did not play this past Spring

James Madison was picked in the top spot after finishing the 2020-21 year at 7-1, followed by North Dakota State at No. 2, and spring FCS champion Sam Houston at No. 3. South Dakota State and Delaware round out the top five, respectively.

The Athlon Sports Top-25 is compiled by Stats Perform FCS senior editor Craig Hailey.

2021 Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top-25