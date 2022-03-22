BILLINGS- The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame returns to Billings this June, and event organizers are expecting a record crowd.

While the event isn't for another three months, Hall of Fam Chair Rick Halmes said tables are selling faster then every before. Halmes said they are surprised to see how fast the event has grown in a short time.

"To go from 174 people at the banquet that first year, to 524 in its fifth year and looking at over 600 this year, no I don't think any of us who had input to create it, I don't think any of us thought it would have this much success," he said.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes Montanans who have gone on to have illustrious careers in the NFL or CFL. Hall of Fame Chair Rick Halmes said there are over 280 Montanans who have played professional football.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2016. Halmes said inducting coaches, athletes and support staff has been important to their inductees.

"The cool thing is like Thatcher Szalay said at his acceptance speech, he thought his time in football was forgotten. He was relegated to a citizen in Whitefish and he had tears in his eyes. I think it's that important to the inductees," Halmes said.



Class of 2022 inductees in the player and coach category include Shann Schillinger, Blaine McElmurry, Dane Fletcher and Jim Sweeney. Support inductees are Rocky Gullickson, Marv Sunderland, Dane Storrusten and Robert Rides At The Door.