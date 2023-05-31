MISSOULA--Former Billings Senior standout Junior Bergen was named a preseason All-American by Athlon sports.

The former Billings Senior Bronc is a wide receiver, but really made a name for himself on special teams as a punt returner for the Griz. He is one of only five players from the Big Sky conference to land their name on the list.

Bergen didn't start returning punts until later on in his football career, but immediately found his place, returning 22 punts for 327 yards and two touchdowns for the Griz last season.

Bergen is expected to play a significant role again for the Griz this fall, as they are set to open their season September 2nd at Butler.

It was also announced today that both the Griz and the Cats will play on ESPN this season. The Griz will visit the Idaho Vandals on October 14, and the Bobcats travel to take on Sacramento State the following weekend on October 21. Both games will be televised on ESPN2, and both will kick off at 8:30pm.