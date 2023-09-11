BILLINGS- A pair of Billings natives made a couple spectacular plays on Saturday in Montana's road win over Utah Tech.

The Grizzlies defeated the Trail Blazers 43-13 and one of those scores came from Billings Senior product Junior Bergen.

In the second quarter, with Utah Tech backed up in their own red zone, the Trail Blazers punted the ball to Bergen who was awaiting the kick. Bergen made the defense missed and sprinted up the sideline for a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Griz at the time a 29-0 lead.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Billings West standout Trevin Gradney forced two turnovers in the game.

Gradney intercepted Utah Tech on their opening drive of the game with a spectacular one-handed grab. Then in the third quarter, Gradney forced a fumble which Montana recovered. Gradney has two interceptions in his first year as a starter for the Griz.

Montana returns home to face Ferris State, a Division II program out of Michigan. The game will be broadcast live on SWX.