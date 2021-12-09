The National Finals Rodeo continues on Thursday night as we enter the back stretch of the "Super Bowl of Rodeo."

In the last few rounds, Montana's cowboys have come on strong and made progress competing for the average, and this weekend is when world championships will be won.

Clay Tryan knows a thing or two about that. Tryan is a three-time NFR world champion and 18-time qualifier and last night the Billings header split the round win with partner Jake Long with a time of 3.7 seconds. Tryan is now fourth in the average entering the final three nights.

"I made up my mind to just go at them harder it feels easier weirdly, so I'm just going to keep doing it," said Tryan.

2019 world tie-down champion Haven Meged has strung together a few solid nights. Meged won his first round on Wednesday night and has moved up to fifth in the world.

Hilldale, Wyoming's Brody Cress leads the average in saddle bronc. He's picked up a round win and currently sits at third in the world. Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks close behind Cress, picked up a round win early in the week and both cowboys are chasing Ryder Wright in the top spot.

The big story in Las Vegas continues to be Edgar bull rider Parker Breding. Breding didn't get a qualifying ride on Wednesday, but continues to lead the average with 425.5 points on five head.

Breding sits at fifth in the world, and when he's not tearing it up in the Thomas and Mack Center, he said he's taking it easy in his free time.

"If I get a day off I'm lowkey, might have lunch with my folks, and maybe use that jacuzzi tub keep my soreness away but pretty lowkey," said Breding."

And of course Parker has his dad, Scott, also in his corner this weekend who also knows a thing or two about riding bulls at the NFR.