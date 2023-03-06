Billings Central vs. Miles City

MILES CITY- Freshman Pitcher Peyton Whitehead (Joliet, MT) twirled a no-hitter and the Pioneer bats kicked off the game with 4 runs in the 1st inning and then ended the game with 6 more in the 5th as the Pioneers carved out an 11-0 win over MN North - Vermillion in the first game of spring break road trip in Tucson, AZ. 

The Pioneers mustered up only 5 hits but took advantage of 11 walks to move to 4-1 in early season play on Saturday in Tucson, AZ. 

MCC scored 4 runs in 1st inning after C HaiLeigh Davis walked, SS Sierra John was hit by a pitch, and LF Liz Ybarra was hit by a pitch. CF Skylar Higgs then doubled to left field to give the Pioneers a 3-0 lead. Megan Johnson then sacrificed Higgs in for a 4-0 lead.

MCC scored another in the 2nd on an RBI single by Ybarra. The Pioneers piled up 6 more in the 5th after a Morgan Lampshire (Murray, UT) walk with 1 out. Arin Eaton (Belgrade, MT) doubled to scored Lampshire. A Sidney Rusdal (Libby, MT) and HaiLeigh Davis walk led the way to an RBI walk by Shannon Nelson (Livingston, MT). Reed Johnson (Columbus, MT) had a 2 RBI single to give the Pioneers a 9-0 lead. Hazel Eaton (Belgrade, MT) hit a 2 RBI single for the final result. 

Whitehead walked only 2 in her no-hit performance to shut out Vermillion. 

