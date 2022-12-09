Montana boxers bring home medals at USA boxing national championships

Five Montana Boxers brought home medals at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas--Five Montana Boxers brought home medals at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

Results:

Mason Hoops- silver
Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club

Chase Strike- gold                                                                              Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club  

Willow Cochran- silver
Hays Boxing Club
 
KiLeanah Healy- silver
Hays Boxing Club
 
Bree Cochran- gold (unopposed)
Hays Boxing Club
 
Strike is first in the nation in his weight class and Hoops, Healy, and Willow Cochran are second in the nation in their respective weight classes.

Tags

Recommended for you