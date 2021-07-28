BILLINGS - After pulling out of the Olympic Women’s Gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports.

But the superhero mentality and belief that athletes can’t show weakness plagues more than just professional sports competitors.

Student athletes are known for having packed schedules. They practice for hours every day, juggle a full class load, social life and sometimes a part time job.

Having to be a star player and tackling everything else can feel like you have the weight of the whole world on your shoulders.

Michael Heck, a Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in Sports Psychology in Billings, says the pressure to perform can greatly impact student athletes.

“Somebody steps onto a field or a court and they feel like 'it’s all on me', and then, sometimes, they might just shut down," Heck said.

Spectators who watch collegiate athletics may think the urge to win is the main factor that creates overwhelming stress on local athletes, but Heck says that’s not quite true.

“When I talk to athletes about what bothers them the most, typically, it’s not the idea of failing that’s number one, fascinatingly enough. It’s typically the relationships. It’s the pressure they may be feeling from coaches, their peers, family, because we’re relational first. 'I don’t want to fail people,' is what a lot of athletes deal with,” he said.

Heck says the increasing amount of stress athletes feel can lead to mental blocks.

“It’s your brain's way of saying 'this is too much. We’re just going to stop and you won’t be able to do this anymore.' And I always want to encourage people that are wrestling with a mental block that there’s actually nothing wrong with you. It doesn’t mean that there’s an issue with who they are, it’s an issue with feeling overwhelmed,” he said.

The ongoing stigma of mental toughness has lead many student athletes to learn how to put on a face while struggling internally. Heck says it’s time mental health became a greater discussion in collegiate and high school sports, letting players know it’s okay to not be okay.

“Every athlete needs a break. There isn’t an athlete on the face of the planet who can steam through it without taking care of themselves. For Montana athletes, knowing yourself enough to know that you need some support, there’s never been anything wrong with that," Heck said.