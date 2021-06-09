Montana All-Stars eager to keep winning streak alive in series with Wyoming
After the event was cancelled last summer with COVID-19, the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series returns this weekend.
The Montana All-Stars had their first practice on Wednesday at Lockwood High School.
First started in 1976, the Montana boys have had a lot of success against Wyoming. They lead the all-time series 61-27.
Coached most recently by Providence Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Keller, Montana has won 16 straight competitions dating back to 2011. That streak was nearly snapped in the last meeting of the series in 2019 when Montana won both games by just a combined four points .
"They know what is on the line but so does Wyoming. You know Wyoming could have won both last year on us they are always tough and going to compete," said Steve Keller .
The guys said Coach Keller has made them aware of the current winning streak, and they said they don't want to be on the wrong side of history this weekend.
"That's basically it. I don't want to be the team that does it, so I will do what I can to not be that team. Come out and win like he said winning is fun if we win we will be happy. There's nothing fun about losing," said Scobey's Aiden Fishell who is committed to play next year at Dawson CC.
The Montana women are also riding a nice winning streak over Wyoming, currently taking the last seven matchups in the series. The last time Wyoming won was in 2016.
The girls are coached by Rocky Mountain College Head Women's Basketball Coach Wes Keller.
This year's Montana roster is one of, if not the tallest rosters the team has boasted since the women's series started in 1996. It also may feature the tallest player in Montana State commit, Lindsey Hein of Forsyth.
Big Timber's Hailee Brandon, a Dawson CC commit, added, "I've always wanted to be on this team. I've never head anything about Wyoming I don't know any of their players of course it's nice to be better than another state, but I think we all just want to win to have it on our belt and not to disappoint Coach Keller."
The first game of the MT-WY All-Star Series is in Sheridan, WY at 5:30 and 7:30. Second game is at Lockwood High School at the same times on Saturday.
