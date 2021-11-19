Minor league hockey returning to Billings in 2022

BILLINGS - Founders of the Western Professional Hockey League announced they are bringing minor league hockey to Billings in 2022.

A Single A team is expected to play its first regular season game in November of 2022 with games being played at Centennial Ice Arena with the possibility of games also being played at First Interstate Arena. The WPHL plans to have an eight team league, consisting of two divisions. The season will be 48 games with 24 being played in Billings and 24 being played on the road.

A team name has not yet been announced, and fans are encouraged to vote between four team names — Billings Bullheads, Billings Roughnecks, Montana Magma or Montana Magic. You can send your vote to info@billingsprohockey.com

Frank Santelli, one of the founders of the WPHL says players will age from 21 and up with only North American players competing in the first season. The Billings team will have three 'hometown hero' players on the roster. A head coach has yet to be announced.

As of right now, the only other team in the WPHL is the Las Vegas Millionaires who will not play in the inaugural season.