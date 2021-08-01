The Mining City Tommyknockers abruptly cancelled their season on Sunday night.

On the team's twitter page a tweet read, "Fans, The Remainder of the season has been canceled."

In a release, the players mention some of the issues faced that have led to the decision to cancel the season. The following is a release from the club to "Tommyknocker Nation:"

We regret to inform you that the remainder of the season for the Mining City Tommyknockers has been abruptly cancelled. The players of the team are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for having to let the city of Butte down with this news. This experience has led to many fun memories and new friendships that last past this season. As a team the players would like the thank the city of Butte for graciously welcoming them and allowing them to leave Three Legends Stadium with memories that can be cherished forever due to the fans. Though the fans and the players greatly appreciate that, the lack of communication and organization from the managers to players centering around housing, food, and being accountable has gone too long. Some players and interns have endured sleeping in cars being personally stolen from. There are many other stories and events that have taken place that has led to the end of this season. Tommyknocker players tried to compromise and continue to play through the rest of the season for Butte, but it was out of their control and the opportunity was taken away from them by management. These players are very passionate about playing baseball for your community and would like there to be an opportunity for a return again next summer to make more priceless memories. Again, the team is very appreciative of the community of Butte who have made this season one to remember. With our sincerest apologies we are very sorry for the news, but we hope all of the fans have a great rest of their summer and go Tommyknockers.

The players also thanked their amazing host families in the release .The Expedition League baseball team had six games left in their inaugural season.