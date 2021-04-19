The Miles Community College Lady Pioneers won in overtime Monday, at their opening first round play at the National Junior College Women's Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Miles Community College took the win in overtime against the 2019 defending national champions, Gulf Coast State College.

The Pioneers will now move on to round two Tuesday night, when they face the tournament's number two seed, Trinity Valley Community College, out of Hartford, Connecticut.

Tuesday's games is set to start at 6 p.m. CDT.