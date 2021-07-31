A natural is defined as someone born with an ability or skill. Many who watch Danny Anderson powerlift describe him as exactly that.

Despite picking up the sport just 18 months ago, Anderson now holds multiple state records in the 182-pound weight class, and he recently finished fourth at a national powerlifting competition in Palm Springs, California.

“I broke the squat record with a 391-pound squat, and then a 260-pound bench, 457-pound deadlift and then I broke the total, 1,108 pounds," said Anderson.

Since graduating from Custer County High School, Anderson continues his commitment to the sport with a rigorous training schedule that follows a long day of construction work.

"Work 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM. I live in Wyoming right now where there's no gym here so I have to drive to Douglas to train. I usually drive an hour, train for two hours, come back and then do it over again," Anderson explained.

Anderson hopes to break some more records soon, but he also explained the mental benefits of being in the gym.

"Lifting just improves your life so much it's crazy. It improves just how you look, your mental state and just improves your life so much and anyone who lifts and goes to the gym will tell you that its super addicting and that some people just can't go without it and it will truly change your life and make you so much better," said Anderson.