Miles Community College Women's Basketball standout, Rebekah Dallinger, announced her college decision via twitter on Friday night.

After entertaining several offers from Power 5 schools, Dallinger will sign with Kansas State of the Big 12.

Dallinger is regarded as one of the top freshmen in all of junior college. World Exposure Report named her the freshman of the year after leading the Pioneers to a 24-2 overall record and a trip to the NJCAA Sweet Sixteen.

The Australian guard was the Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year and Region XIII Player of the Year. She led all NJCAA women's Division I players with 25.8 points per game.