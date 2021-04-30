.533 batting average.

.630 on-base percentage.

1.079 slugging percentage.

All that to go along with 21 home runs and 78 RBI's.

Those are video game numbers for Miles Community College first baseman, Dawson Parry.

Parry leads all of junior college baseball in most of those statistics mentioned, but his coach says his value goes beyond the numbers.

"Selfless. He's a guy that even though he's putting up stupid numbers, he's a guy that will talk a walk, take a HBP, it's never really about him. He's character through and through... There's no excuses, no rhyme or reason for his success except he wants to do it for his team it's about the scoreboard," said MCC Head Baseball Coach, Jeff Brabant.

The slugger is part of an offense that's scored 455 runs in their 50 games this season.

"This year I'm just trying to have as much as fun as possible with my coaches and the team. Chemistry this year that makes it easy for us. When we play good, one thing just leads to another. I'm just trying to have as much fun as possible and when you have fun, good things start to happen," said Parry.



Pioneers enter the postseason riding a 16-game winning streak, and Parry said the team hasn't even reached its full potential.

"Once everything clicks, few areas go right for us, we will be a good team and go deep into May and make it to the world series in my opinion," Parry said.

After his time in Miles City, Parry will play for South Dakota State and former MCC Baseball Coach Rob Bishop.

The Pioneers will now set their sights on the MonDak Conference Tournament May 7-9 in Williston, North Dakota as the #1 seed.

The Pioneers are ranked 10th in the nation, and they just finished the regular season with an impressive 39-11 record after piling on 34 runs in a 2-game sweep of Dawson Community College.