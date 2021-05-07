The National Junior College Athletic Association has named MCC Pioneer basketball standout Rebekah Dallinger as the DI Player of the Year.

During her lone season with the Pioneers, Dallinger lead the NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.8 points per game and total points with 644. Dallinger scored 20 or more points in 19 games which included nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more including a season-high of 42 against Dawson Community College on February 2. The freshman from Sydney, Australia signed with Big 12 member Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

Dallinger has also been named the 2021 World Exposure National Junior College Player of the Year and National Freshman of the Year and led NJCAA Division I in field goals made (212) and free throws made (163). She recorded a field goal percentage of 48.7 percent which included a 42.9 percent effort from beyond the arc.

The 2021 Region XIII Player of the Year and the 2021 MonDak Conference Player of the Year hauled in 6.8 rebounds per game while dishing 5.0 assists (126 - 8th in nation), and pocketed 2.8 steals (71 - 11th in nation). She carded four double-doubles during the 2021 season including a season-high of 17 rebounds against Dawson on April 5.

In the Pioneers two games at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Dallinger averaged 30.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals.