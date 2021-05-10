Editor's note: MCC Release .

The MCC Pioneers had the hot bats on Monday afternoon and made short work of the Bay College Norse to win the Region XIII Championship with a 13-2 win and advance to the North Plains Championship May 14-15 at DesMoines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. This is the Pioneers 1st full season of competition since the inception of the program in 2020.

The Pioneers scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 more in the 2nd inning to cruise to victory. Nine different Pioneers collected hits and 8 players had RBI's in the game. LF Taylor Woolley was 2-3 (double, triple) with an RBI and 2 runs scored. CF Autumn Porter hit a perfect 3-3 (double) with 2 RBI. 3B Olivia Cook was 1-3 (double) with an RBI and 2 runs scored. RF Raegan Harper and PH Ashlin Hiller each had 2 RBI in the game. 1B Hazel Eaton and DP Kelealani Waiau also doubled in the game. SS Abby Johnson was 1-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

Pioneer Ace Kassidy Kinzie took to the circle again and went a complete game 5 innings giving up 2 hits and 2 runs in the game. Kinzie struck out 7 Norse batters and walked 3.

The Pioneers are 29-13-1 overall and 8-1 in the postseason. The North Plains District Championship will be a best 2 of 3 series with the winner advancing to the NJCAA DII World Series in Oxford, Alabama.