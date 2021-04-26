Editor's note: MCC Release.

With 3 victories at Lake Region State College over the weekend coupled with a Dawson CC loss to NDSCS, the Miles Community College baseball team has clinched the regular season MonDak Conference baseball championship.

The 14th ranked Pioneers are 19-2 in MonDak play and 37-11 overall. They have only 2 conference games remaining at Dawson on Wednesday and Dawson is currently 12-5 in league play and 21-16 overall.

This is the 16th consecutive MonDak Conference Championship for the Pioneers since starting baseball in 2001. They have been the league champions every year they have been in the MonDak Conference. The Pioneers did move out of the MonDak Conference and in to Region IX for a 4 year time span from 2015-2018.