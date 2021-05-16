Editor's note: Miles CC Release.

The Pioneers scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and that would be all they needed as pitcher Chase Linn threw a complete game 4-hitter as MCC advanced to the North Plains District Championship Friday and Saturday at Kirkwood College in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Linn struck out 6 and walked 4 in a clutch performance with the season on the line in Rosemount, MN. The Mystics scored 1 in the top of the 1st and that would be all they could muster up off of the Great Falls, MT native Linn. The Pioneers tied it in the bottom of the 1st when Howard was hit by a pitch, stole 2nd, and scored on a Cade Stuff single.

The pivotal 2nd inning got started with a CF Jake Lacey single, Krump walk, and Lasko walk to load the bases. C Jaden Webster lined a single to leftfield scoring Lacey and Krump. Howard then hit a bunt single to the pitcher to load the bases again. Stuff hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lasko and a 4-1 lead. 3B Tim Holyk then reached on an error by Bismarck State that allowed Webster and Howard to score and a 6-1 lead.

Ian Krump the homered to left field in the 3rd for a 7-1 lead and the Pioneers would hold on from there.

Dawson Parry was named the Region XIII MVP after the game.