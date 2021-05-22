Editor' note: MCC Release.

Kirkwood pitcher Tyler Tscherter shut down the powerful Miles Community College offense and the Eagles advanced to the NJCAA DII World Series with a 9-1 win over the Pioneers Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tscherter tossed a complete game 2-hitter and struck out 9 in a dominating perfomance on the mound. The Eagles took care of business early getting to Pioneer starter Anthony Bleggi with 7 runs and 9 hits in the first 4 innings.

That would be all the support Tscherter would need as the Eagles rolled in to Enid, Oklahoma.

The lone bright spot for the Pioneer offense was a solo home run by 1B Dawson Parry, the nation's leader in home runs, in the 7th inning. LF Ian Krump got the only other hit for the Pioneers in the season ending loss.

Cy Miller came in for Bleggi on the mound to finish the game with 5.1 innings and gave up 5 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7.

It was a banner season for the Pioneers as the were the regular season MonDak Conference Champions and the Region XIII Champions. MCC won a school record 44 games in the 2021 season.