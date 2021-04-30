On Friday morning, the Midland Roundtable released the 2021 Athlete of the Year finalists.

Five male and five female graduating seniors from Billings are nominated with one winner from each group to be announced at the banquet on Wednesday, May 19.

Maddie Albrecht from Billings West and Julius Mims from Billings Skyview were the winners in 2020.

The 2021 Male Finalists:

- Marcus Wittman - Billings Central High School

- Junior Bergen - Billings Senior High School

- Jacksen Burckley - Billings Senior High School

- Thomas Klepps - Billings Senior High School

- Neil Daily - Billings West High School

The 2021 Female Finalists:

- Isabelle Erickson - Billings Central High School

- Kellan Wahl - Billings Central High School

- Molly Molvig - Billings Central High School

- Olivia LeBeau - Billings Senior High School

- Kendell Ellis - Billings West High School