The Midland Roundtable was started and organized in 1947 when Billings and the surrounding areas was called the Midland Empire. The Roundtable was formed by a group of individuals who were highly involved and interested in promoting sports and athletics of the local area.
Roundtable’s first President was Herb Klindt, who was a head coach at Rocky Mountain College and a donor to the school’s athletic programs over the years. If one was to look over the membership records and at the former Presidents of the organization, one would find a long list of individuals who have lived up to promoting local sports and athletes at all levels throughout the area either as coaches, fans, players, parents, or donors.