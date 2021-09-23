BILLINGS - Next summer, the Midland Roundtable will host its first ever Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic the group announced on Thursday.

The volleyball match will be a East vs. West format with ten girls from all classifications representing each side .

The event will take place the same day as the Midland Roundtable MT/WY All-Star Basketball Series on June 18, 2022 at Lockwood High School. The All-Star Basketball Series enters it's 46th meeting for the boys, 26th for the girls.

Former Rocky Mountain College Volleyball coach Laurie Kelly is the head organizer for the event. The coaches for both teams will be college coaches .