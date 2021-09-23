Midland Roundtable
BILLINGS - Next summer, the Midland Roundtable will host its first ever Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic the group announced on Thursday. 
 
The volleyball match will be a East vs. West format with ten girls from all classifications representing each side .
 
The event will take place the same day as the Midland Roundtable MT/WY All-Star Basketball Series on June 18, 2022 at Lockwood High School. The All-Star Basketball Series enters it's 46th meeting for the boys, 26th for the girls. 
 
Former Rocky Mountain College Volleyball coach Laurie Kelly is the head organizer for the event. The coaches for both teams will be college coaches . 
 

The Midland Roundtable was started and organized in 1947 when Billings and the surrounding areas was called the Midland Empire.  The Roundtable was formed by a group of individuals who were highly involved and interested in promoting sports and athletics of the local area.

Roundtable’s first President was Herb Klindt, who was a head coach at Rocky Mountain College and a donor to the school’s athletic programs over the years.  If one was to look over the membership records and at the former Presidents of the organization, one would find a long list of individuals who have lived up to promoting local sports and athletes at all levels throughout the area either as coaches, fans, players, parents, or donors.

 

