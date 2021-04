The Midland Roundtable announced its Montana Boys and Girls All-Star Basketball teams.

The teams will face off in the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series:

June 11, 2021 at Sheridan

Juner 12, 2021 at Lockwood High School

MIDLAND ROUNDTABLE BOYS ALL STAR BASKETBALL ROSTER

KY KOUBA, SKYVIEW

CAM KETCHUM, SKYVIEW

MALACHAI STEWART, CENTRAL

NOAH BOUCHARD, HUNTLEY PROJECT

KEVI TORGERSON, GREAT FALLS

DREW WYMAN, GREAT FALLS

ALEX GERMER, SENTINEL

TONY FROHLICH, SENTINEL

AIDAN FISHELL, SCOBEY

CADEN HANDRAN, SCOBEY

MIDLAND ROUNDTABLE GIRLS ALL STAR BASKETBALL ROSTER

ISABELLE ERICKSON, CENTRAL

HAILEE BRANDON, BIG TIMBER

LINDSEY HEIN, FORSYTH

EMMA ANDERSON, GLACIER

GRACIE LEKVOLD, SCOBEY

MACY MEYER, BOZEMAN

ASPEN GEISE, FT. BENDON

ALLISON HARRIS, GREAT FALLS