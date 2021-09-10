  • Spencer Martin

BOZEMAN - The Billings West offense came to life against Gallatin, opening the scoring with a 76-yard pass from Isaiah Claunch to Riley Bergeson. Claunch also connected with Rhett Zitzow on a 43-yard touchdown pass who also returned an interception for a touchdown. Michael DeLeon added three touchdowns on the ground. 

West moves to 2-1 on the season. 

