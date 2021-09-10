...Air Quality Alert in Effect...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon,
Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fergus,
Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson,
Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, McCone,
Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Pondera,
Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Sanders, Silver Bow,
Stillwater, Teton, Treasure, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone
counties in effect until 10 AM, 9/11/21.
Elevated partculate concentrations An Air Quality Alert means
that particulates have been trending upwards and that an
exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard
(NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future.
As of 8 PM , Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, and
Thompson Falls are Unhealthy
As of 8 PM , Particulate levels in Birney, Frenchtown, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Missoula, Philipsburg, Seeley Lake,
Stevensville, Superior, and White Sulphur Springs are Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups
As of 8 PM , Particulate levels in Butte, Dillon, Great Falls,
Sidney are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov