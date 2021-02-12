On Friday, the MHSA announced the Class C Combined State Basketball Tournament has been moved to Billings at Lockwood High School.

The tournament was previously awarded to Montana State in Bozeman.

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman said in a release MSU informed the MHSA they cannot host the tournament because of COVID-19 concerns.

It will now be played at the new Lockwood High School on March 10-13th, the same week as the Class B Basketball Tournament in Billings at MetraPark.

Lockwood will also host the first ever All Class Girls Wrestling Tournament.

The Class A Combined State Basketball Tournament was originally slated for Butte at the Civic Center.

After local health officials decided to allow two tickets per participant, the Class A conference has decided to hold the tournament in Great Falls at the Montana Expopark on March 3-6th.