On Friday, the MHSA announced the Class C Combined State Basketball Tournament has been moved to Billings at Lockwood High School. 

The tournament was previously awarded to Montana State in Bozeman. 

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman said in a release MSU informed the MHSA they cannot host the tournament because of COVID-19 concerns. 

It will now be played at the new Lockwood High School on March 10-13th, the same week as the Class B Basketball Tournament in Billings at MetraPark. 

Lockwood will also host the first ever All Class Girls Wrestling Tournament. 

The Class A Combined State Basketball Tournament was originally slated for Butte at the Civic Center. 

After local health officials decided to allow two tickets per participant, the Class A conference has decided to hold the tournament in Great Falls at the Montana Expopark on March 3-6th. 

 

