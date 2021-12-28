On January 17th, MHSA member schools will vote to decide if they want to make baseball an official sanctioned sport.

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman spoke about how we got to the upcoming vote, and some of the considerations in play.

In Beckman's nearly three decades with the MHSA, he said there's never been this much interest in adding baseball.

"Administrators are younger coming in, maybe they have participated in baseball or softball and they say, 'Hey the alternate to softball for boys is baseball. We love softball, why not baseball?' I don't know for sure, but there's a lot more interest this year than there was in the past," Beckman said.

He spoke about some of the reasons why baseball hasn't been offered in the Treasure State to this point.