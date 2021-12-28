  • Spencer Martin

On January 17th, MHSA member schools will vote to decide if they want to make baseball an official sanctioned sport. 

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman spoke about how we got to the upcoming vote, and some of the considerations in play. 
 
In Beckman's nearly three decades with the MHSA, he said there's never been this much interest in adding baseball. 
 
"Administrators are younger coming in, maybe they have participated in baseball or softball and they say, 'Hey the alternate to softball for boys is baseball. We love softball, why not baseball?' I don't know for sure, but there's a lot more interest this year than there was in the past," Beckman said. 
 
He spoke about some of the reasons why baseball hasn't been offered in the Treasure State to this point. 
 
"There's been a strong American Legion program in Montana and because the sport was offered and done extremely well by the American Legion, there wasn't a need or schools didn't see it as a need to replace that particular program... Some people will say, well there is weather it's tough in the spring for baseball but it's not a good argument because we have softball and softball has been very successful in Montana. "
 
Last January, a committee was formed to study the addition of baseball as a sanctioned sport. Recently, the Executive Board, per the advice of that committee, agreed to take the proposal to the annual meeting in January of 2022. At that meeting, 182 member schools will vote on whether or not to approve the addition of baseball in 2023. 
 
"The vote by the committee to be formed was like 88 to 20 something so that was a good number of 182 schools. So I don't know, I haven't got a feel from the administrators where it would be now that it would actually be put into place and need to be funded; coaches hired equipment all those kinds of things." 
 
MHSA added girls wrestling last year, so adding baseball would have balance in the number of sports offered in regards to any Title IX issues. 

