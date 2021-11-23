At their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 22, the Montana High School Association Executive Board approved reclassification requests for 2022 football season, among other items on their agenda.

Absarokee, Twin Bridges, and Great Falls Central were approved by the MHSA to play in Class C Six-Player Football. Absarokee will compete in the southern division, Twin Bridges will be in the western, and Great Falls Central will play in the northern.

Valley Christian (Western), Powell County (Southcentral) and Denton/Stanford/Geyser/Winnett/Grass Range (Northern) were approved to play 8-Player football.