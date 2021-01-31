The MHSA released some more information in regards to what the postseason will look like for winter sports.

Included in the MHSA's most recent action was the announcement of tournament sites for wrestling, basketball, and swimming.

The first ever girls wrestling all-class tournament will be held in Lockwood. According to the MHSA, there are 169 girls participating in wrestling this season. They will compete in ten different weight classes.

There will be no all-class state wrestling tournament at MetraPark this year. Instead the Class A tournament will be held in Miles City, Class B and C will take part in Shelby, and no site has been determined yet for AA.

As for basketball, three tournaments will be held at different sites pending approval from local health officials. Class A is scheduled to be played in Butte, Class B at MetraPark in Billings, and Class C will be played at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

AA will not have a divisional or state tournament. Like football, they will conduct a playoff format with the highest seed hosting games.

The state swim meet will be split into two separate sites. The top 24 swimmers from AA will be in Great Falls, and the top 18 from A and B will compete in Polson. Those are pending approval from local health officials.

In regards to spectators, MHSA announced each site must provide a minimum of two tickets per suited player for both home and visiting fans. Schools will determine distribution criteria and must sell the tickets and provide names for check off and contact tracing for the host site.

Wrestling will be allowed to have up to 4 spectators per participant. Basketball will allow a maximum of 25% capacity of the facility with no more than 500 fans per teams in larger facilities.