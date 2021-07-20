BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky Conference announced its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule Tuesday, returning to its original 20 game format.

MSU Bozeman's schedule features conference matchups on Thursdays and Saturdays leading up to the Big Sky Championship in Boise, Idaho. That is scheduled to run March 8-12, according to a release.

The Bobcats' Big Sky opening weekend takes place on the road when they play at Northern Colorado (Dec. 2) and Sacramento State (Dec. 4).

Montana State begins 18 consecutive conference clashes on Dec. 30 when the Bobcats host Weber State in Bozeman. They are then set to return to Worthington Arena on New Year's Day with a matchup versus Idaho State.

After a trip to Idaho on Jan. 6, the Bobcats host the annual Cat-Griz game in Bozeman on Jan. 8.

MSU's remaining home slate for the 2022 portion of its 2021-22 schedule features Southern Utah (Jan. 15), Eastern Washington (Jan. 27), Idaho (Jan. 29), Portland State (Feb. 10), Northern Arizona (Feb. 12), Sacramento State (March 3) and Northern Colorado (March 5). The Bobcats travel for away contests at Northern Arizona (Jan. 20), Portland State (Jan. 22), Idaho State (Feb. 3), Weber State (Feb. 5), Eastern Washington (Feb. 17) and Southern Utah (Feb. 19).

The Bobcats' final regular season road contest will be their second Brawl of the Wild Series matchup, presented by Town Pump, in Missoula at Montana on Feb. 26.

The Big Sky Basketball Championships will be the culminating event of the season. It is scheduled for Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, for the fourth consecutive year.

Season ticket renewals for MSU will be available during the week of Aug. 9.

You can view the full schedule below:

Montana State 2021-22 Big Sky Conference Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2 at Northern Colorado

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Sacramento State

Thursday, Dec. 30 vs. Weber State

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Idaho State

Thursday, Jan. 6 at Idaho

Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Montana

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Southern Utah

Thursday, Jan. 20 at Northern Arizona

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Portland State

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Idaho

Thursday, Feb. 3 at Idaho State

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Weber State

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Portland State

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Northern Arizona

Thursday, Feb. 17 at Eastern Washington

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Southern Utah

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Montana

Thursday, March 3 vs. Sacramento State

Saturday, March 5 vs. Northern Colorado