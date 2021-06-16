Melstone standout Draya Wacker has committed to play basketball for the Lady Griz. Wacker announced the decision via twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Wacker was having a record-breaking season for Melstone before suffering a torn ACL.

Before the injury, the junior was averaging 25 points per game. Her coach Ole Eike said Wacker has scored 1,759 career points at Melstone.

In the post on twitter, Wacker said, "Super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana. Thank you to the coaching staff for the great opportunity! Go Griz!"