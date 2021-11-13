Mellott's three touchdowns power Montana State past Idaho

Three rushing touchdowns for freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott powered Montana State past Idaho, 20-13 on Saturday afternoon.

The Butte native had rushing touchdowns of nine yards, 24 yards, and a game-winning three yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the game to lead the Bobcats over the upset-minded Vandals.

Mellott kicked off the scoring in the game when he ran in from nine yards out to put Montana State up 7-0 with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter.

After a 40-yard field goal for Idaho, Mellott scored again, throwing defenders out of his way to put MSU up 13-3 after a missed extra point in the second quarter.

The Bobcats offense struggled on Saturday. Matthew McKay had 104 yards passing on just 14 attempts with no touchdowns and an interception. Montana State had 364 total yards on offense.

Running back Isaiah Ifanse ran the ball nine times for 84 yards before leaving the game with injury. Mellott was second on the team in rushing with 68 yards on 13 attempts to go with his three touchdowns.

Troy Andersen led the Bobcats defense with 17 tackles, including 11 solo tackles.

Montana State will enter the Brawl of the Wild next weekend in Missoula with a 9-1 record.