BILLINGS, Mont.- SWX is happy to welcome Katelyn McLean as the newest member of the SWX Montana team. She moves from Spokane, Washington, where she attended Whitworth University and is originally from Boise, Idaho.

Katelyn is a devoted Seattle Mariners fan, despite the fact they haven't been to the playoffs since she was born. After much deliberation, her baseball or softball walk-up music would be Don't Lose Sight by Lawrence, and pasta is her clear favorite food.

She has only been in Billings for a week or so already, but has gotten her start with SWX Montana covering legion baseball. The high school sports have been a great introduction to Billings, and she is looking forward to experiencing the fall sports season.