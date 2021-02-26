Editor's note: MCC Athletics Release.

Tied at 20 coming out of the halftime locker room, the MonDak Conference leading MCC Pioneers tightened up the screws in the 3rd quarter with a dominating 26-6 effort to run their undefeated record to 14-0 with a 57-43 win over the NDSCS Wildcats.

The Pioneers held the Wildcats to 25% (16-63) shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers for the game. The Pioneers couldn't get anything going offensively in the first half as they connected on only 7-24 FG (29%). The pace picked up in the 2nd half as they were 13-33 (40%) as they built a 20-point 3rd quarter lead.

Jana Conjero (5'7 Freshman, Malaga, Spain) scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3's, 2-2 FT) and had 6 rebounds while Rebekah Dallinger (5'9 Freshman) had 11 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals to help push the Pioneers to the win. Lili Long (5'10 Sophomore) had 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Olyvia Pacheco (5'7 Sophomore) helped out with 9 rebounds.

The only player in double figures for the Wildcats was Ambah Kowcun who had 19 points (7-22 FG, 4-11 3's) and 8 rebounds.

The Pioneers hit the road Sunday to face Dakota College-Bottineau on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 PM MST.