The Australia connection of Rebekah Dallinger and Kate Tanner dominated the first half as the MCC Pioneers overwhelmed visiting Dawson early and often in a 85-41 drubbing and the Pioneers 2nd Region XIII title in the past 3 years. Dallinger and Tanner combined for 36 points and 23 rebounds as the Pioneers took a commanding 50-16 lead to the halftime break holding Dawson to a mere 5-29 (17%) shooting in the first half. The 2nd half was never in doubt as MCC built as much as a 45-point lead early in the 4th quarter.

Dallinger finished the game with 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3's, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead the championship blowout. Tanner finished with 18 points (5-11 FG, 8-12 FT) and 16 rebounds, and 5 steals before fouling out early in the 4th quarter. Jana Conjero was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3's, 2-4 FT).

Lili Long was also in double figure rebounds with 10 and led the Pioneers with 8 assists. The Pioneers shot 29-66 FG (44%), 5-23 3's (22%), and 22-32 FT (69%) and outrebounded the Buccaneers 59-38 for the game. Dawson shot a paltry 14-65 FG (22%), 3-21 3's (14%), and 10-22 FT (46%) and finished the season with a 19-5 record (4 losses to MCC).

The Pioneers qualified for the 24-team NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. The pairings for the tournament will come out early next week as the Pioneers will wait to see who their first round matchup will be against.