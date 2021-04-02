Editor's note: MCC Release.

The Miles Community College women exacted a bit of revenge for their only setback of the season scorching the nets for 18 3-pointers and defeating Williston State 91-73 in the Region XIII semifinals and cruising to the championship game on Monday night against Dawson CC.

Rebekah Dallinger scored 32 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3's, 7-12 FT), dished out 8 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds to spearhead the victory. Angelo State signee Lili Long got back on track with a 21 point effort (7-13 FG, 6-10 3's, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jana Conejero was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3's, 1-2 FT). The Pioneers outrebounded the Tetons 42-37 as Kate Tanner and Olyvia Pacheco each snagged 7 boards.

The Pioneers shot 43% (29-66 FG, 18-38 3's) compared to 45% for the Tetons (28-62 FG, 8-25 3's). The Pioneers forced 17 Teton turnovers and shot 15-24 from the FT line.