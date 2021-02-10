Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Billings Senior's Ethan Wynia
Dominic Delfidio
KULR-8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will be dangerous for young livestock and pets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue to produce light accumulations through the week. Plan on winter driving conditions. The wind chill threat may extend into the weekend. Please check your forecast through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Montana State Football Hires Brent Vigen as Next Head Coach
- 'Practice isn't over...' Lodge Grass boys basketball reinforces life lessons through family chores
- Billings schools postpone Saturday's games due to poor weather, road conditions
- MHSA announces postseason formats for winter sports
- Class AA to allow 4 tickets per home participant for basketball and wrestling events
- Lockwood excited for 'unique' opportunity to host first girls state wrestling meet
- Rocky Mountain College rallies to beat Providence in five sets
- Rocky Mountain College and UM Western women's basketball games cancelled
- Class AA Games cancelled due to weather last week rescheduled
- Illinois football games against Wisconsin, Penn State rescheduled
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.