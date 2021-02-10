Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will be dangerous for young livestock and pets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue to produce light accumulations through the week. Plan on winter driving conditions. The wind chill threat may extend into the weekend. Please check your forecast through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&