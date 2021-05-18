Mandy Morales named next head girls basketball coach at Huntley Project

One of the greatest all-time female basketball players in Montana has been named the next head girl's basketball coach at Huntley Project, Red Devils Activities Director Tim Bastian says.

In high school, Mandy Morales played one season at Huntley Project before transferring to Billings West High School.

With the Golden Bears, Morales won back to back state double A titles in 2003 and 2004. She was then named the Gatorade 'Player of the Year' in 2004.

After committing to Arizona State, Morales transferred to Montana where she finished her career as the second leading scorer in school history with 1,959 points, trailing only Shannon Schweyen. She also ranks number two on the career assist list, tied with Skyla Sisco at 587.

Morales finished with the Lady Griz as a two time Big Sky Conference 'Player of the Year.'

Her brother, Kevin, is the boy's basketball coach at Skyview High School.