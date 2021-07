Lodge Grass standout Malachi Little Nest has committed to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College.

The news was first reported by NDN Sports.

Little Nest was one of three Indians players named to an all-state team this past season in Class B. That squad at Lodge Grass won their first solo state championship in 31 years, defeating Manhattan 61-47 at MetraPark in Billings.

Little Nest scored 10 points in that title game .