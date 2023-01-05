DICKINSON--Former Lodge Grass standout DC Stewart is now playing college ball at Dickinson State in North Dakota. It's been hard for him to be away from the reservation, but it's being a role model for the community he came from that keeps him going.

Dickinson State often travels to play the Frontier conference teams in the preseason and brings Stewart and Selvig back to Montana, where they have deep roots.

Stewart won two state titles at Lodge Grass, and sophomore teammate Riley Spoonhunter, who is redshirting this year, is from Browning. Stewart said bonding with Spoonhunter and coach Selvig has been a little easier because they share so much common ground.

"I feel like bonding with them is a little bit easier because I know their background, they have a 406 background, and Coach Selvig is from Glendive, he has deep roots in Montana," Stewart said. "Riley Spoonhunter played in Montana, and he's Native American as well, and that's how me and him are really close because we can come from the same background, we relate to each other in a lot of things."

Head coach Derek Selvig's background is Montana. He's originally from Glendive and went to back-to-back NCAA tournaments as a player with the Griz. Selvig was an assistant coach at Billings West High School and then took over at Montana Tech before heading to Dickinson.

"Our preseason we got to play all the Frontiers just with our location, and I spent four years at Montana Tech and so I got to know these teams really well," Selvig said. "All the coaches in the Frontier are legendary coaches, they've been at their places for a long time and so I've had a lot of experience going up against them and a lot of them are good friends of mine, so it's fun to play against them."

Stewart said the adjustment hasn't been easy, but the bond with his coach and teammates and reminding himself of why he's here and the community he represents is what keeps him going.

"Just being that role model," Stewart said. "Being that role model for the little kids on the reservation. I never had a role model to look up to, and for me to have the opportunity to be that role model, that's what I'm striving for. To tell the kids that it is possible to get off the res. Before I got here, I didn't think it was possible."

Although it's been a little lonely, Selvig's connections have made Dickinson State feel a little closer to home.

"I coached Riley in AAU, so I got to know him a while back, and I know DC's coach, former coach at Lodge Grass pretty well. They're really good players, and Montana has a rich history of good basketball and it's a lot of fun coaching those guys," Selvig said.

College basketball is more physical, Stewart says, but overall, it hasn't been too challenging.

"I feel like I was well prepared coming from the program I came from, Lodge Grass, with the players I played with, I feel like this wasn't too much of a difference."