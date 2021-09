Three first-half goals from Mya Maack led the Laurel Lady Locos to an 8-0 win over Lockwood on Thursday afternoon.

Maack secured a brace in the first ten minutes of the game, slicing and dicing the defense for easy goals.

Senior defender Grace Wagner got involved in the offense as well, blasting one from near midfield past Lions keeper Kennady Krebs for the score.

The Locomotives are undefeated so far this season. Laurel faces Park High next at 4:00 PM on Saturday.