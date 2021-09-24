Laurel took care of business on Friday night, shutting out the Hardin Bulldogs 42-0.

Kyson Moran opened up the scoring for the Locos on a 31-yard dart to Konnor Gregerson. Soon after, Beau Dantic scored on his first of two touchdowns of the day on a 20-yard rush to put Laurel up 14-0.

Dalton Boehler had the acrobatic play of the night, hauling in a 6-yard catch in the back corner of the endzone to put laurel up three scores. They led 35-0 at halftime over Hardin.

Laurel has held their opponents scoreless in three of their four matchups. The 4-0 Locos take on undefeated Billings Central next Friday.

Rams beat Park High on Friday 54-0. That game will be broadcasted live on SWX.