Starting a high school football program from scratch is never easy to say the least. It takes both time and patience to build a competitive program at the varsity level.

That's something the Lockwood Lions are learning firsthand.

After playing a junior varsity football schedule last fall, Lockwood Athletic Director, Mike Erickson, made the decision back in January to hold off on a Class A varsity slate until the fall of 2022. History suggests it was the right decision .

"I mean we had some push back from it and we just had to educate them why. A lot of it came down to recruiting, not being able to play varsity sports for 2-3 years but that's just where we are at," Erickson explained.

Dial the clock back to 1985 when Billings Skyview opened its doors. The Falcons played a Class B schedule in its first year. They then made the jump to AA in 1986 with sophomores and juniors. They did not win a game that season, beat down and beat up at the varsity level.

The first win for the Falcons came in 1987 against Missoula Big Sky and ten years later, they won their first of two state titles, beating Bozeman in the championship game .

Unlike the Falcons that practiced at a makeshift facility at the old Cobb Field in downtown Billings, these guys play in a state of the art facility here in Lockwood. A facility that ranks one of the best in Class A football, if not the best in the state no matter the classification.

"I'm not going to lie it makes it a lot better. It's more fun when you win and who doesn't want a nice facility?" said Lockwood junior, Nathan Arthur.

Tradition and history. Lockwood has yet to write that first chapter, but already Head Coach Rob Digianardo has brought something to the program he hopes will be the first of many building blocks to the future of the Lions.

"So 19, I kind of stole that from the Griz. 2019 was the year our school opened so I kind of embraced that number. So, we're going to embrace that number. We are going to follow similar motto's." said Digianardo.

The Lions plan to pass on that number 19 to a Lockwood kid in his senior year and keep the tradition alive year to year .

Lockwood opens up their JV season on Saturday when they host the Laurel JV at 3:00 PM.