If there was an award for "best neighbor" in Montana prep sports, it would probably go to Lockwood.

Despite not having any varsity teams of their own, the Lions have hosted multiple teams in the 2020-2021 sports season. In the fall, Lockwood Stadium became home for the Billings Central football team after they weren't allowed to play at Rocky Mountain College.

On November 3rd, they hosted Butte Central and Glendive, two teams plagued by COVID-19 cancellations, for a unique matchup to end the regular season.

"That's why they built this facility. Not just for our athletes but the community and the county, to bring people in," said Lockwood Athletic Director, Mike Erickson.

Now, Lockwood will host the first ever all-classification girls wrestling state tournament. According to the MHSA, there are 169 girls participating in wrestling this season.

Erickson called the chance to host the wrestling tournament a 'big bonus' for the Lockwood community.

"It's pretty unique. First year school, first year of girl's state wrestling. To be able to host that so we are super excited, the community is excited. We are just looking forward to helping out the MHSA in the future in any way possible as well," said Erickson.