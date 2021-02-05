Lockwood excited for 'unique' opportunity to host first girls state wrestling meet
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
If there was an award for "best neighbor" in Montana prep sports, it would probably go to Lockwood.
Despite not having any varsity teams of their own, the Lions have hosted multiple teams in the 2020-2021 sports season. In the fall, Lockwood Stadium became home for the Billings Central football team after they weren't allowed to play at Rocky Mountain College.
On November 3rd, they hosted Butte Central and Glendive, two teams plagued by COVID-19 cancellations, for a unique matchup to end the regular season.
"That's why they built this facility. Not just for our athletes but the community and the county, to bring people in," said Lockwood Athletic Director, Mike Erickson.
Now, Lockwood will host the first ever all-classification girls wrestling state tournament. According to the MHSA, there are 169 girls participating in wrestling this season.
Erickson called the chance to host the wrestling tournament a 'big bonus' for the Lockwood community.
"It's pretty unique. First year school, first year of girl's state wrestling. To be able to host that so we are super excited, the community is excited. We are just looking forward to helping out the MHSA in the future in any way possible as well," said Erickson.
The first all-classification girls wrestling state tournament will be held February 19-20 at Lockwood High School.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect roads to turn icy this evening. Travel through the weekend will be very difficult with slick and snow covered roads, localized blowing snow, and areas of poor visibility. This includes travel on I-90 and I-94. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect wind chills to fall well below zero this weekend, which could cause frostbite. Periods of lighter snow may linger through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- MHSA announces postseason formats for winter sports
- Spring schedule set for Yellowjackets Volleyball
- 'We don't have a weak link." Talented Bridger boys jump to undefeated start
- Jess Lockwood out indefinitely after apparent jaw injury
- 2021 Wyoming signee: D.Q. James
- Billings Mustangs release 2021 schedule
- Sentinel's Sirmon decommits from Montana, chooses University of Washington
- Here's a complete look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class
- Shelley leads MSUB in comeback win over LC State
- Rocky Mountain College and UM Western women's basketball games cancelled
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.