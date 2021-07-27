Three local Legion baseball players made college commitments on Tuesday.

Billings Royals shortstop Jaeden Jordahl has committed to play baseball next season at Miles Community College in Miles City. Jordahl told SWX in a text message, "I'm excited to be apart of such a successful program."

MCC won back-to-back Region XIII champions, winning 44 games in 2020-2021, a school record .

Jordahl is a super-senior for the Royals and has been starring on a team that's currently won 20 games in a row. This summer, Jordahl is batting .422 and has more than 50 steals. He leads the 51-10 Royals in nearly every offensive category .

The Legion AA Tournament begins in Great Falls on Wednesday. The Royals do have a bye and Jordahl told SWX he feels relieved to make the college decision ahead of postseason play.

"Yeah it was kind of on my mind all summer, but it is a relief knowing I have a plan for the fall and now I can just focus on competing in the tournament."

Another Billings slugger from the other team in town also made his college decision.

Scarlets first baseman and designated hitter Michael Feralio is headed to Vermillion Community College in Minnesota. Feralio leads his Scarlets' side in RBI's.

In Legion A ball, Laurel Dodger's outfielder and pitcher Jaxon Wittmayer has verbally committed to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, also in Minnesota. Wittmayer is batting.450 heading into the State A Tournament this week in Havre.