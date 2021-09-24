The Day-By-Day and Ace of Spades flag have become symbols of the Billings Senior football program under Head Coach Chris Murdock.

This season, a new symbol has emerged. And it's leading the Broncs "Into the Storm."

When a storm approaches a herd of bison, they don't runaway. Bison charge right into the storm to get out of it faster.



When a football team faces adversity, they don't hide. They embrace the challenge.

"Into the Storm" is the motto for Billings Senior Football this season, and for senior Cactus Runsabove, it's a message resonating with his Northern Cheyenne roots.

"Right away it snapped, and I thought of the Eagle Staff. It really hit home with me," said Runsabove, a senior tight end for the Broncs.



He introduced his family's Eagle Staff to the team, one that's been passed down for six generations.

"The history of the staff in my family is I'm a sixth generation descendent of Chief Little Wolf who the staff was named after. I'm also a descendent of Red Cloud and Wild Hog who are also chiefs. Just holding the bloodline and bringing that to the team really makes me feel good," Runsabove said. Incorporating the staff honors Runsabove's elders, including his grandfather, Bill Runsabove, who passed away last January. "Every day on the field whether it's practice, in school I think of him and it's that extra strength through the day... Every time I hold the staff I think of him, and it adds more power to our team," Runsabove explained. This season, the Eagle Staff will lead the Broncs into the storm. On Friday in Billings Senior's game against Gallatin, it was senior captain Peyton Morton wielding the sacred symbol. "He thinks a leader has carried that into their battle scenarios, the leader has carried the stick through generations and he wanted to give me chance to hold the stick being a captain and all," said senior linebacker Peyton Morton. Morton isn't just a teammate, he's family. This past summer, Runsabove adopted Morton into his family's tribe. "Peyton just has that extra inch to him and I lock eyes and we understand what we are going through, what's going on, what situations are happening. But I really took a liking to Peyton at the beginning of this year and I see him as blood really," said Runsabove.

"I feel super grateful for Cactus and his family letting me be a part of that whole thing and super grateful to even touch the staff. That thing has been around for six generations and for me to get to hold it run it out to our battlefield is insane," added Morton. For generations, the Eagle Staff has led Runsabove's family through battles and personal hardship. Now, it will help the Broncs do the same on the gridiron. "People think of warriors as huge giants but really they were our age, going to battle for each other for food, to stay alive for their people. How I see it today, we are doing the same thing going on the football field and playing for each other. Basically, modern day warriors are how I see my brothers."

Runsabove did get injured in last Friday's game against Bozeman Gallatin and will be out for a few weeks. He said Morton will carry the Eagle Staff until he returns to action.