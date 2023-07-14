BILLINGS--The Big Sky State Games are an Olympic-style games for amateur athletes across the state to compete in. Friday's opening ceremony and Montana Mile kicked off the games.

The day started off with food trucks in the field next to Daylis Stadium and the first event of the day, the Soaked run, where participants of all ages were sprayed with water guns along the course.

The opening ceremony kicked off with some dancing, and then the athletes paraded in. Montana's Big Sky State games is the largest state games per capita in the U.S., with last year's games bringing in over 10,000 athletes.

The athletes and their friends and family were treated to a BMX show before Olympians past and present lit the Big Sky Games torch.

Once the torch was ablaze, that meant it was time for the famous Montana Mile, attracting runners of all levels: high school, college, and some former college athletes that now coach or run competitively outside of organized programs.

The girls were up first and after the first lap, it was last year's champion Sydney Little LIght at the front of the pack, battling with Mary Wirtz. Little Light finished off a decorated distance running career at Rocky Mountain College.

By the time the bell rang, she'd separated herself and won her second straight Montana Mile in 4:56.9. Little Light loved that the Montana Mile gave her the chance to race against people she couldn't in her college career.

"You know who I was really excited to race against was Karis, I've been watching her all year, we're from the same high school, and I just see a lot of myself in her, and the drive, and I'm just super excited to race with her," Little Light said. "Also, I've become really good friends with people in the running community that are going all over, like Hayley and Sage and Allie, so it was just a great atmosphere."

Next up were the guys, Weston Brown was running this year after having a record-setting year at Bozeman high, hanging with the pack after the first lap, but just like most of his senior year, by the final turn, no one else in sight and he won the Montana Mile in 4:13.31. A capstone to his record-setting high school career.

"It's been crazy, it's been just really unexpected, coming over from soccer and then just exploding like this, it's been great and I'm really excited about it," Brown said.

The games continue Saturday and Sunday.