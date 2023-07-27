Article by 406 MT Sports.

LAUREL- The second day of play is underway Thursday at the 2023 Class A Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament, with both the first teams to be knocked out of the double-elimination field and the two teams slated to face off in the unbeaten semifinal Friday to be decided.

The Blue Jays became the first team at Class A state to book their place in the undefeated semifinal, leading wire-to-wire after a two-run top of the first inning. Ryder Murdock smacked two hits and drove in three runs while Caden Clifford threw a complete-game gem on the mound, allowing just four hits while allowing no earned runs.

The Twins' only RBI came from Jake McIntyre in the bottom of the first inning, and with the defeat they slide to the loser-out bracket to face Lethbridge on Friday with elimination from the state tourney on the line.

The Blue Jays will play the winner between the Laurel Dodgers and Belgrade Bandits on Friday at 7 PM. That game on Thursday was delayed multiple times due to rain and lightning.